Tokyo Olympics: Odisha CM announces prize money of Rs 6 crores for gold medal winners from state

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced cash awards for the Tokyo-bound athletes from the state, who would be able to secure medals in the upcoming Olympic Games starting July 23.

During a virtual interaction with the athletes from the state, Patnaik said that the state government will provide Rs 6 crore to those winning gold, Rs 4 crore for silver, and Rs 2.5 crore for bronze. Besides, Rs 15 lakh will be given to each of the athletes from the state who have qualified for the Olympics, he said.

Wishing good luck to the Olympic-bound athletes, Patnaik in an official release said: "For every athlete, Olympics is the biggest dream, and you all have turned role models for the youth. You have brought pride to your family and the state. With your utmost determination, hard work and discipline, you will definitely win medals."

World Champion para shuttler, Pramod Bhagat, ace sprinter Dutee Chand and hockey players, Namita Toppo, Deep Grace Ekka, Amit Rohidas, and Birendra Lakra who joined via video-conferencing were applauded for their achievements in sports by the Chief Minister and senior officials of the Odisha Government and officials of Sports and Youth Services Department and encouraged to perform to the best of their potential at the Games.

Participating in the event, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera congratulated the athletes and hoped that their success at the Olympics would bring glory to Odisha in the field of sports.

Sprinter Dutee Chand has been selected for the Tokyo Games in the 100m and 200m events, while para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has also qualified for the Paralympics. Similarly, Lakra and Rohidas are part of the 16-member Indian men's hockey team, while Ekka has been included in the 16-member Indian women's hockey squad.