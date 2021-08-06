Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi says women’s hockey team ‘blessed with remarkable courage’, praise from Shah Rukh Khan too

The bronze medal slipped out of its grasp but the Indian women’s hockey team earn plaudits for it’s gritty display against Great Britain in the play-off match as the country celebrated the side’s best-ever performance at the Olympics. The history-making Indian women’s hockey team, which had already surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time, signed off with a fourth place finish after going down to Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal play-off.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the team can take pride from a campaign, in which it beat Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. “We will always remember the great performance of our Women's Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team. We narrowly missed a medal in Women's Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team,” Modi tweeted.

Bollwood star Shah Rukh Khan, who famously played the coach of the women's hockey team in Chak De India also chimed in. “Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory,” Khan tweeted.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said, “Well done TeamIndia on giving your best and fighting till the very end. You may have lost the match but you have won our hearts. We are all very proud of you.”

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumle and VVS Laxman said the spirit with which the team performed will serve as an inspiration for the next generation.

“Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again @TheHockeyIndia #IndvsGBR,” Sehwag said.

“You gave it your all. Proud of how you played. Won a billion hearts. Created history and inspired the next gen,” Kumble said.

“Nothing but respect for our girls who gave their best. We are very proud of you and I am sure they will only get better,” Laxman tweeted.

Shooter Heena Sidhu, shuttler Jwala Gutta and gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who had finished fourth in the Rio Olympics, too paid rich tributes to the side. “GB played better than us no doubt. We have lost to a better team there's no shame in that. We celebrated the medal yesterday, we must stand with them during this loss as well. They give it their all. Proud of #Ourgirls,” Sidhu wrote.

“Played like tigresses?..Chin up girls?.You were outstanding?there's more to come!!! @TheHockeyIndia @Tokyo2020hi #womenhockeyindia,” Gutta wrote.