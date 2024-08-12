Watch: Tom Cruise Dazzles At Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony With Skydiving Stunt & Motorcycle Flag Handover To LA 2028

In a grand finale befitting the Paris 2024 Olympics, Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise delivered a show-stopping performance that blended the thrill of cinema with the spirit of the Games. As the world watched, Cruise took center stage in a dramatic handover from Paris to Los Angeles, setting the bar sky-high for the upcoming 2028 Olympics.

A High-Flying Handover

The Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony was nothing short of spectacular, but it was Cruise's audacious stunt that stole the spotlight. In a nod to his iconic role in Mission: Impossible, the 62-year-old actor executed a jaw-dropping descent from the roof of the Stade de France. Suspended 160 feet above the ground, Cruise's arrival was met with thunderous applause from the 80,000-strong crowd. His descent was a breathtaking prelude to the symbolic passing of the Olympic flag.

As H.E.R.'s soulful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" reverberated through the stadium, Cruise, clad in a leather jacket, made his way towards Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and gymnastics legend Simone Biles. The handover of the Olympic flag was a poignant moment, underscoring the transition from the French capital to the American city.

Cruise's High-Octane Exit

True to form, Cruise’s exit was nothing short of cinematic. After receiving the flag, he hopped onto a waiting motorcycle, flag in tow, and sped out of the stadium. The scene was a masterclass in theatrical flair, as Cruise’s motorcycle stunt seamlessly transitioned into a pre-recorded video that saw him racing through Paris. Iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower served as a backdrop as Cruise made his way to a waiting airplane.

In a move that would make any action movie director proud, Cruise then leaped from the plane, parachuting down to the Hollywood sign. There, the Olympic rings were cleverly integrated into the famous landmark, symbolizing the upcoming Games in Los Angeles. The video concluded with Olympic cyclist Kate Courtney taking over the flag and joining a star-studded lineup of performers, including Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg, on Venice Beach.

A Symbolic Transition

Tom Cruise’s high-energy stunt was more than just a dramatic exit; it was a celebration of the Olympic spirit and a testament to the enduring appeal of the Games. The Paris 2024 Olympics have been hailed as a resounding success, with moments of athletic brilliance and cultural celebration that will be remembered for years to come.

As the torch is passed to Los Angeles, the challenge for the city is to maintain the momentum and continue the legacy of excellence and innovation established in Paris. The upcoming 2028 Olympics in LA will undoubtedly have a lot to live up to, but with the buzz generated by Cruise’s stunt, expectations are sky-high.

Tom Cruise: A Lifelong Olympic Fan

Tom Cruise's involvement in the Olympics is not new. He has long been a supporter of the Games, having carried the Olympic torch during the 2004 relay in Los Angeles. His presence at various events throughout the Paris Games, from swimming competitions to gymnastics, underscores his deep connection to the Olympics.

In wrapping up Paris 2024, Cruise not only celebrated the achievements of the athletes but also set the stage for Los Angeles 2028 in a way that only he could. His stunt was a reminder of the magic that can happen when the worlds of sport and entertainment collide.

As the Olympic spotlight shifts to Southern California, Los Angeles faces the challenge of living up to the grandeur of Paris. With Tom Cruise’s unforgettable closing ceremony stunt, the 2028 Games have already started on a high note, promising to deliver an experience as thrilling as the one witnessed in Paris. For more updates on the Olympics and to follow the journey to Los Angeles 2028, stay tuned and keep the Olympic spirit alive.