Vijay Kumar Yadav won a bronze medal in the judo men's- 60kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. With this win, Yadav gave India its eighth medal in the Birmingham 2022. Vijay Kumar bagged a waza-ari after just 5 seconds of the bell and held on to clinch the ippon to take home the bronze medal in the men's 60 Kg Judo event. The match lasted all but 58 seconds. Vijay Kumar made quick work of Petros Christodoulides in the opening minute of the bronze medal match to claim a medal for India.

It's a Bronze for our Champion Judoka Vijay Kumar Yadav at #CommonwealthGames2022 in the 60 Kg category. His remarkable performance brings glory to India. Wishing him all the best in his future events. pic.twitter.com/iyj2HYvnmS — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) August 1, 2022

Earlier, India's Vijay Kumar Yadav defeated Dylon Munro of Scotland to enter the bronze medal match. Yadav will take on Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus in the bronze medal match. In the same day, Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Who is Vijay Kumar?

Indian judoka Vijay Kumar Yadav claimed a bronze medal at the Asian Open in Hong Kong in 2018. He won the Commonwealth Championships in Walsall in 2019 and Jaipur in 2018. He is multiple Indian champion in seniors and juniors. He won a Lakshman state award in 2019. As cadet he took medals at Asian Cadet Championships and as senior he was fifth in 2017. He competes in the IJF World Tour. He captured a bronze medal at the Asian Open in Hong Kong in 2019.