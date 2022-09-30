WATCH: After Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu tries GARBA in Gujarat with Anju Bobby George and Tripti Murgunde

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu might not be competing at the National Games 2022 but that didn’t stop the shuttler from enjoying the Navratri festivities in Gujarat. A day after Neeraj Chopra was seen doing GARBA in Vadodara, Sindhu enjoyed the same in Ahmedabad with former shuttler Tripti Murgunde and former athlete Anju Bobby George.

Sindhu tweeted a video of her enjoying GARBA and wrote, “When in Ahmedabad during Navratri, dance! Just go for it. What fun. #GarbaNight”.

Check PV Sindhu doing GARBA in Ahmedabad here…

When in Ahmedabad during Navratri, dance! Just go for it. What fun. #GarbaNight https://t.co/qh2ZGmIgwl — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 30, 2022

India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra shook a leg with his fans while participating in a Garba night at one of the venues of the 36th National Games in Vadodara in Gujarat. On Wednesday, Chopra surprised his fans by appearing at the event, upping their enthusiasm and joy.

“India’s Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 attends special Garba night in #Vadodara among thousands of people The enthusiasm and celebrations at the garba ground multiplied when he surprised his fans at the spot #36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022," tweeted SAI Media.

Neeraj Chopra made history earlier this month, becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 36th National Games at a grand Opening Ceremony to be held here at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries will also attend the opening ceremony.

National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time. It will be organised from 29th September to 12th October 2022. Nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever.

(with ANI inputs)