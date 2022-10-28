topStories
NewsOther Sports
NEERAJ CHOPRA

WATCH: Olympian champion Neeraj Chopra FEATURES in Black Panther Wakanda Forever viral trailer

Marvel Studios released a new promotional video asset featuring Neeraj Chopra on Friday on their social media handles

Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Olympian champion Neeraj Chopra FEATURES in Black Panther Wakanda Forever viral trailer

The Indian Olympic gold sensation, track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has joined the fight for Wakanda as he personifies the essence of being a warrior and fighting for one`s country. His journey from humble beginnings to achieving the coveted Olympic gold medal and becoming the reigning champion has truly been inspiring and extraordinary in equal measures.

Marvel Studios released a new promotional video asset featuring Chopra on Friday on their social media handles. In the video, he can be seen wearing a dark athletic attire and throwing javelin as the visuals from the upcoming superhero movie `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever` slowly take over the frame.

Checkout the video here...

Speaking about the association, Neeraj said in a statement: "'Black Panther' is about a fierce warrior, a hero who is willing to give everything to fight for his people and his country. As an athlete, representing India is our biggest opportunity and we give our best shot and fight till the end."

Expressing his happiness, he mentioned that he is glad to be a part of the journey: "I'm truly overjoyed that I can be a part of this journey and just like Black Panther, I hope to inspire people around the globe to never give up on their dreams. Being a huge Marvel fan, I just can't wait to watch the film and discover the new journey of Wakanda."

Live Tv

Neeraj ChopraBlack PantherBlack Panther 2Wakanda ForeverOlympic gold medallist

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series
DNA
DNA: 'Abdullah' love for Nehru, drowned Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!