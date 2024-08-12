Advertisement
What - An Alto? Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem To Get Suzuki Alto As Gift From Pakistan Businessman

A Pakistani businessman has announced a Suzuki Alto car as a gift for Arshad Nadeem.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
At the Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem made history with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new record. At 26 years old, Nadeem became the first Pakistani athlete to win a gold medal in an individual event. For his outstanding achievement, he received a prize of $50,000, which is roughly equivalent to 1 crore 40 lakh Pakistani rupees. Nadeem hails from a poor family and has worked hard on his way to success. Apart from this, Nadeem will also get around 18 crore Pakistani rupees from different organisations, celebrities and the Punjab government of Pakistan.

While this is enough for him to get out of poverty, a Pakistani businessman has announced a Suzuki Alto car as a gift for him, said reports. After this, the netizens reacted sharply as Indians claimed that parents in India often give Hyundai i10 to their college-going kids. However, Indians missed the fact that the Alto which costs around Rs 4 lakhs in India, the car costs around Rs 23 lakhs in Pakistan.

In a video that rapidly gained attention, Zafar Abbas Jafri joyfully announced the news and warmly congratulated Nadeem on his exceptional, record-setting performance. Jafri mentioned that Sheikhani intends to gift Nadeem a car upon his return to Pakistan.

Arshad Nadeem’s victory stands as a historic accomplishment, representing Pakistan’s first gold medal in an individual Olympic event in four decades. His impressive throw of 92.97 meters set a new standard, securing his legacy in Olympic history and filling the nation with pride.

