What Is FBM Card And How Will It Impact Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction?

The anticipation is palpable as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) prepares for its 2024 auction, set to take place on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai. With each of the 12 PKL franchises gearing up to build their squads for the upcoming season, all eyes are on the strategies that teams will employ to secure the best talent. Among the many tactical tools at their disposal, the Final Bid Match (FBM) option stands out as a game-changing mechanism that could significantly influence the composition of each team's roster.

What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) Option?



The Final Bid Match (FBM) option is a unique feature in the PKL auction that allows teams to reacquire players they have previously released, provided they are willing to match the final bid made by another franchise. Introduced in Season 6, the FBM option adds a layer of strategy to the auction, enabling teams to retain key players without getting caught in bidding wars.



For instance, imagine a scenario where a star raider like Pardeep Narwal, released by UP Yoddhas, attracts a hefty bid from Tamil Thalaivas. The FBM option allows UP Yoddhas to step in and match the final bid, thereby reacquiring Narwal without further competition. This option not only helps teams retain their core players but also maintains a level of familiarity and continuity within the squad.



How Does the FBM Card Work?



The process of using an FBM card is straightforward yet strategic. At the end of an auction round, if a player who was released by a team has been successfully bid on by another franchise, the auctioneer will offer the original team the chance to use their FBM card. The team must then decide whether to match the bid or let the player go.



If the original team opts to use the FBM card, they will secure the player at the final bid price. If they decline, the player will join the team that made the highest bid. This mechanism ensures that teams have a final say in retaining their top talent, provided they are willing to meet the market value established during the auction.



Limitations and Strategic Use of the FBM Option



While the FBM card is a powerful tool, it comes with certain limitations. Each team is allowed to use the FBM option up to three times during the auction, with the exact number depending on how many elite players the team has retained. For instance, if a team has retained the maximum quota of six elite players, they can only use the FBM card once. Conversely, if a team has retained four or fewer players, they can use the FBM option up to three times.



This limitation forces teams to think strategically about when and how to use their FBM cards. Should they reserve it for their marquee player or use it to secure multiple role players? The decision could make or break a team's chances in the upcoming season.



The FBM Strategy in 2024: What to Expect



As the 2024 PKL auction unfolds, all 12 teams are in a unique position where each has retained fewer than five elite players. This means every team is eligible to use all three of their FBM cards, setting the stage for a potentially thrilling and unpredictable auction. Teams like the Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, and Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have been judicious in their retentions, could leverage the FBM option to bring back key players while still building a strong squad around them.



The upcoming auction promises to be a captivating event, with the FBM option likely playing a crucial role in the final team compositions. Fans can expect to see some familiar faces returning to their former teams, as franchises use their FBM cards to secure the players they believe will lead them to victory in Season 11.

As the clock ticks down to the start of the auction, the stakes couldn't be higher. The strategic use of the FBM option could very well determine which teams emerge as the frontrunners for the 2024 PKL title.