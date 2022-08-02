What is Lawn Bowl and how is it played? All you need to know about sport HERE

India won it's first ever medal in Lawn Bowls at the Games creating history beating 3-time CWG champions South Africa in the finals of the Women's four Lawn Bowl in Birmingham. For those of who Here we bring a explanation of how this sport is played and what are it's rules.

It is a sport in which an athelete's key is his/her precision and judgement. Lawn Bowl can be an interesting affair to watch if the target is achieved by the athelete. (CWG 2022: India women create HISTORY! Gold is country's first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls)

Lawn Bowls explained

Lawn bowls just like it's name is played in an area of grass on a rectangular area. It is called a bowling green, divided into vertical segments called rinks. Each match takes place within the boundaries of a rink.

The points of each team are calculated by both teams after each End is completed, every bowler and it's team are given points for the number of bowls finishing close to the jack (yellow ball) in comparision to their opponents.

Each lawn bowler/team is awarded points for the number of bowls which are closer to the jack as compared to their opponents.

After an intruiging final against South Africa, Team India won gold beating their opponents 17-10. The Indian team - Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmani Saikia secured the silver medal beating New Zealand 16-13 in a thrilling semi-final contest between the nations. Notably, the CWG 2022 Lawn Bowl Women's team of India have written their names in the history books with winning country's first ever medal and gold medal in the sport. (Follow LIVE action from CWG 2022 HERE)