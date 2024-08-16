What Is The Remaining Purse For All 12 Team Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 Day 2?

As the 2024 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 player auction continues in Mumbai, the stakes are high for all 12 franchises. Each team is meticulously planning its strategy, aiming to build a balanced and formidable squad that can challenge for the title. With big names like Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, and Pardeep Narwal up for grabs, the remaining purse for each team will play a critical role in determining their auction success. Here’s an in-depth look at the remaining purse for each team and the areas they are likely to focus on during Day 2 of the auction.

Bengal Warriors | INR 3.62 Crore Remaining

The Bengal Warriors have retained a mix of raiders and defenders, including Nitin Kumar and Vishwas S, who showed promise last season. With a substantial purse left, Bengal will likely target experienced players to bolster both their raiding and defensive units. A seasoned raider could be key to leading their attack, while a robust defender with PKL pedigree might be on their radar to add depth to their squad.

Bengaluru Bulls | INR 3.02 Crore Remaining

Bengaluru Bulls have focused on retaining their defenders and a couple of promising raiders, like Sushil and Akshit. With the auction purse at their disposal, the Bulls are expected to chase a marquee raider who can spearhead their offense. Additionally, fine-tuning their defensive and all-round departments will be crucial as they look to build a well-rounded team for the upcoming season.

Dabang Delhi K.C. | INR 2.66 Crore Remaining

Dabang Delhi K.C. has wisely retained their star players, including the dynamic raiders Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik. While their core remains strong, they will likely use the auction to secure additional defensive cover and support raiders. The goal will be to strengthen their squad depth, ensuring they can withstand the rigors of the long season.

Gujarat Giants | INR 4.08 Crore Remaining

Gujarat Giants enter Day 2 of the auction with the largest remaining purse. Having retained key players like Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh, the Giants are in a strong position to target top-quality defenders and seasoned raiders. Their strategy will likely involve acquiring players who can provide additional attacking options, complementing their retained stars.

Haryana Steelers | INR 2.57 Crore Remaining

The Haryana Steelers, runners-up in Season 10, have opted to retain a bulk of their squad, including their formidable defensive trio of Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, and Rahul Sethpal. With a focus on continuity, the Steelers will look to bolster their raiding department at the auction. Securing a few all-rounders could also be on the agenda to add versatility to their lineup.

Jaipur Pink Panthers | INR 2.29 Crore Remaining

Jaipur Pink Panthers, two-time champions, have retained their talismanic raider Arjun Deshwal along with key defenders Ankush and Reza Mirbagheri. However, their remaining purse suggests they will be active in the auction, targeting raiders who can effectively support Deshwal. Strengthening their defense will also be a priority, ensuring they have the depth needed to compete at the highest level.

Patna Pirates | INR 3.57 Crore Remaining

Patna Pirates, with three PKL titles to their name, are in a rebuilding phase. They have retained all-rounder Ankit and raider Sudhakar M, both of whom impressed in their debut season. With significant funds left, the Pirates will be aiming to rebuild across all departments, bringing in experienced players who can contribute immediately.

Puneri Paltan | INR 2.06 Crore Remaining

Defending champions Puneri Paltan have retained the core of their title-winning team. With a focus on continuity, they might look to add a top-quality all-rounder at the auction, particularly to fill the void left by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. Their remaining budget also leaves room for a few strategic buys to maintain their competitive edge.

Tamil Thalaivas | INR 2.57 Crore Remaining

Tamil Thalaivas have kept their top performers from last season, including raider Narender and the defensive duo Sagar and Sahil Gulia. With a balanced squad already in place, the Thalaivas will likely focus on acquiring additional raiders at the auction to ease the burden on Narender and add depth to their attacking options.

Telugu Titans | INR 3.82 Crore Remaining

After a disappointing previous season, Telugu Titans are in full rebuild mode. With a large purse and few retained players, the Titans will be among the busiest teams at the auction. Their focus will be on acquiring top-tier raiders and defenders, hoping to turn their fortunes around in Season 11.

U Mumba | INR 2.87 Crore Remaining

U Mumba, known for their strong defensive setup, have retained several key defenders. However, their attack requires significant upgrades, and the auction presents the perfect opportunity to bring in proven raiders who can make a difference. Adding all-rounders will also be a priority to enhance their squad’s balance.

UP Yoddhas | INR 3.05 Crore Remaining

UP Yoddhas, coming off a disappointing season, have retained some quality raiders and defenders. However, their auction strategy will likely focus on adding depth to both the raiding and defensive units. With ample funds remaining, the Yoddhas will aim to secure key players who can help them bounce back in Season 11.