WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Roman Reigns defends title and full match card & results

Roman Reigns successfully defended his title but Drew McIntyre lost in an action-packed night that saw both stars ending the night on a negative note. 2021 WWE Royal Rumble winner Edge announced his WrestleMania opponent by delivering a stunning spear to Reigns and then pointing out to the sign of the upcoming event while staring at The Tribal Chief.

Here are all the WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 results

WWE Championship (Drew McIntyre (champion) vs AJ Styles vs Kofi Kingston vs Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton (Elimination Chamber)):

Kingston eliminated Orton (pinfall); Sheamus eliminated Kingston (pinfall); McIntyre eliminated Hardy (pinfall); Styles eliminated Sheamus (pinfall); McIntyre eliminated Styles by pinfall to retain the title.

Fatal-Four:

John Morrison emerged victorious after beating Elias, Mustafa Ali and Ricochet by pinfall in a Fatal 4-Way match to replace Keith Lee in the United States Championship match. Also Read - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Announces She Will be Part of 2021 Women's Royal Rumble

WWE United States Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match:

Cesaro eliminated Corbin through submission and then eliminated Owens eliminated Zayn via pinfall. Uso then ended Owens through pinfall before ending the night for Cesaro via pinfall as well. Eventually, it was Daniel Bryan who won the Elimination Chamber by eliminating USO, also via pinfall.

Universal Championship (Roman Reigns (defending champion) vs Daniel Bryan):

Reigns successfully defended his title after beating Bryan via submission. Reigns orchestrated a situation where six men would have to battle in the Chamber to earn a shot at his title on the same night.

No. 1 Contendership

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs King Corbin vs Jey Uso vs Daniel Bryan vs Cesaro (Elimination Chamber): Cesaro and Bryan were the first two in the match. Bryan’s knee was worked over early, compromising him. Corbin dominated until Zayn was the next released. Owens hit a moonsault off the top of a pod onto the other four men, following up with Stunners on Cesaro, Bryan and Zayn, the last of which eliminated Zayn.

Uso went to the top of a pod for a splash, but Bryan got his knees up and followed up with a running knee to score the win. Bryan won Elimination Chamber, eliminating Uso via pinfall.

United States Championship:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison: Morrison made the early mistake of trying to join in Lashley's beating of Riddle, earning the champion's ire. Lashley continued to dominate, even as Riddle and Morrison tried to join forces and overwhelm him. Riddle defeated Morrison (via pinfall) and Lashley (c) to win the title.

Women's Tag Team Championship:

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks: Belair and Banks worked well as a team early, including Belair taunting Jax for her weeks of butt-related injuries. Reginald made his way to the ring and tried to give Banks a champagne bottle, but the referee intercepted the bottle and in the confusion, Jax hit a Samoan drop for the win. Jax & Baszler (c) def. Belair & Banks via pinfall to retain the titles.