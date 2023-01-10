258: Maniesh Paul's count finally revealed on social media!

New Delhi: Maniesh Paul is touted as one of the most entertaining celebrities with an impeccable fashion sense. In a recent question-answers session with his fans, the actor was asked how many pairs of shoes he owns to which Paul replied, “258. This is the latest number, 258”.

The actor is an avid sneaker-head, owning a large collection of trendy shoes. From airport looks to award functions and events, Maniesh Paul is often seen showcasing this love with his different and funky shoe choices.

With his fantastic journey spanning across different platforms, Maniesh Paul is one of the most popular and bankable celebrities in the entertainment industry.

He has finished shooting for an exciting thriller-drama web show, which will be his first entry into the OTT platform. Maniesh is set to portray a unique and interesting character as the series lead. The actor is making strides as he has a range of exciting projects lined up from web shows to TV series and movies. It's certainly an exciting time for this star! become one of the most recognized and sought-after celebrities in the entertainment industry.

