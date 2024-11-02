Advertisement
90 People Went To Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Together, Kartik Aaryan's Hilarious Reply Goes Viral

 Kartik Aaryan has returned to theaters as Rooh Baba with the release of his much-awaited 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
90 People Went To Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Together, Kartik Aaryan's Hilarious Reply Goes Viral (Image:@Kartikaaryan/Instagram)

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has returned to theaters as Rooh Baba with the release of his much-awaited 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Since its release yesterday, the film has been receiving an amazing response from both the audience and critics. Fans have been flocking to theaters to watch the movie, and an absolute frenzy among Kartik's fans was witnessed when a group of 90 people went to watch the film, receiving a hilarious reply from the actor. 

The group shared a picture with Kartik and wrote: "90 people watched your amazing movie

Some got scared some even cried but everyone enjoyed!!! Great work!!"

As this came to Kartik's notice, he gave a hilarious reply writing "Wow Truck Bhar ke Thank you so much" and soon after that the reply went viral on social media. 

The film offers plenty for audiences to enjoy, from Kartik's return as Rooh Baba and the comeback of the iconic Manjulika to the exciting addition of Madhuri Dixit. Together, these elements create an entertaining package that promises to captivate families. 

Moreover, Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled musical love story which also stars Tripti Dimri in a key role. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK