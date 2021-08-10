Aamir Khan returns to Mumbai with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad post Laal Singh Chaddha’s shoot!

New Delhi: Aamir Khan, who was busy shooting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan, has finally returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

The trio paused and posed for the shutterbugs. This is Aamir’s first film post his divorce announcement. The actor along with his wife left their fans in a state of shock when the couple announced their divorce on social media a few days back.

The video was shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

The duo also shared that they will continue to co-parent their child Azad and will be working together on the professional sphere.

Recently, their videos of dancing together, dressed in traditional Ladakhi outfits has hit the internet. It is reportedly from the Ladakh shooting schedule of their movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

For the unversed, the power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta. Together, the couple has two kids - a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira.

Laal Singh Chaddha features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. Atul Kulkarni has written the script and it is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame has directed the venture.