Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares new video, reveals she had mental health issues at cousin Zayn Marie's wedding - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user and back in October last year, she opened up on battling depression. Through her Instagram post, she revealed about suffering from mental health issues for some years and how she is now doing better.

Recently, Ira Khan attended cousin Zayn Marie's wedding and shared pictures online. A day after, Aamir Khan's daughter dropped a fresh video where she opened up on facing mental health issues during the wedding festivity of her cousin.

She wrote in the caption: Hello again FT. Wiza TRIGGER WARNING: It’s not a happy, positive video. It’s not an unhappy, negative video either. But I’m.. blah and if you’re low, it may or may not be the best thing to watch. You be the judge. And clearly I mumble. A lot. Will be more conscious next time. #thehappycompany #therapizeindia #mpower #depression #blabber #burnout #cat #mentalhealth

The wedding was at Alibaug and Ira shared how her mental health issues coincided with the festivities.

She said, "I wanted to be part of the wedding. I didn't want to just be in bed and cry. But I slept a lot. Feel bad for not being as involved as I wanted to be."

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.