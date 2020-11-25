हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan trends again. We'll tell you why

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were spotted together on Diwali and those pictures have now gone crazy viral on the internet. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@khan.ira

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has occupied a spot on the trends after unconfirmed media reports stated that she is dating her fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. It is to be noted that the duo has not yet acknowledged the rumours. The speculations are rife about their reported relationship due to their Instagram exchanges and posts.

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira Khan was earlier dating Mishaal Kirpalani. She had confirmed her relationship with Mishaal by posting a photo with him on Instagram earlier in 2019.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter with ex-wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Aamir is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. They are parents to Azad. 

Meanwhile, Ira has already made her directorial debut. She directed a play featuring Hazel Keech in the titular role in December 2019.

