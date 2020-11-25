Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan trends again. We'll tell you why

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has occupied a spot on the trends after unconfirmed media reports stated that she is dating her fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. It is to be noted that the duo has not yet acknowledged the rumours. The speculations are rife about their reported relationship due to their Instagram exchanges and posts.

Ira and Nupur were spotted together on Diwali and those pictures have now gone crazy viral on the internet.

Take a look:

Many other photos and videos of Ira and Nupur have also taken over the internet and in the comment thread, netizens are busy figuring out their relationship status.

Ira Khan was earlier dating Mishaal Kirpalani. She had confirmed her relationship with Mishaal by posting a photo with him on Instagram earlier in 2019.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter with ex-wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Aamir is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. They are parents to Azad.

Meanwhile, Ira has already made her directorial debut. She directed a play featuring Hazel Keech in the titular role in December 2019.