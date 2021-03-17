Aamir Khan's first video after quitting social media goes viral, actor tells reporters not to apply their own theories - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan on his birthday (March 15) gave a little shocker to fans by announcing his exit from all social media platforms. He took to Twitter and Instagram, thanking everyone for all the love and support.

After he made the announcement of quitting social media, Aamir Khan was clicked recently in the city and renowned pap Viral Bhayani shared his first video on Instagram. The actor told reporters, 'aap log apni theories mat lagaiye', adding that as it is am not that active on social media, therefore made this decision.

He also said that he will now connect with the audience through media.

Watch video here:

Earlier, announcing his exit from Twitter and Instagram, Aamir Khan wrote: "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before."

"In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official." He signed it off in his usual style saying, "Lots of love, always a."

On the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, the film has been shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. The two will be seen uniting on-screen after the 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.