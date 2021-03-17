हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan's first video after quitting social media goes viral, actor tells reporters not to apply their own theories - Watch

After he made the announcement of quitting social media, Aamir Khan was clicked recently in the city and renowned pap Viral Bhayani shared his first video on Instagram.

Aamir Khan&#039;s first video after quitting social media goes viral, actor tells reporters not to apply their own theories - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan on his birthday (March 15) gave a little shocker to fans by announcing his exit from all social media platforms. He took to Twitter and Instagram, thanking everyone for all the love and support. 

After he made the announcement of quitting social media, Aamir Khan was clicked recently in the city and renowned pap Viral Bhayani shared his first video on Instagram. The actor told reporters, 'aap log apni theories mat lagaiye', adding that as it is am not that active on social media, therefore made this decision. 

He also said that he will now connect with the audience through media.

Watch video here:

Earlier, announcing his exit from Twitter and Instagram, Aamir Khan wrote: "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before."

"In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official." He signed it off in his usual style saying, "Lots of love, always a."

On the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, the film has been shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. The two will be seen uniting on-screen after the 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aamir khanAamir Khan social mediaaamir khan videoAamir Khan Twitter
Next
Story

Aap shaadi karwa denge kya sir: Fan asks Sonu Sood, actor gives hilarious response!

Must Watch

PT45S

Viral Video : Tortoise was stucked when a man came forward to help