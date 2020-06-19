Abhay Deol exposes how Bollywood lobby works, shares his ordeal from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' days

New Delhi: Days after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, once again the ghost of nepotism has caught fire. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. He was battling depression for past few months.

After many stars such as Kangana Ranaut, Sahil Khan shared their own experiences of facing nepotism in the industry, actor Abhay Deol has opened up on how the Bollywood lobby works.

He wrote: "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards Very creative artwork @kalakkii

Abhay Deol was last seen in Netflix Originals movie 'Chopsticks'. He made his Tamil debut in 2019 with 'Mahadev'. He then featured in ZEE5 release 'Line of Descent'.

Abhay Deol turned producer with 'What Are The Odds'.