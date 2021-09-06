Netizens bash Milind Soman for his post on CT scans, call it 'irresponsible'

New Delhi: Fitness enthusiast and model Milind Soman got trolled on Instagram for encouraging his followers to get CT scans as part of their regular check-ups. On Sunday (September 5), Soman had shared a picture of him after a CT scan and penned a note on how regular screenings recommended by doctors are important.

He wrote in the caption, "Had a CT Scan at @nurahealthscreeningindia in Bengaluru, checked for blockages, etc. All normal. Regular screenings as recommended by qualified doctors are important, but what you do between screenings is even more important! Regular good habits with food, exercise, sleep and stress management can help ensure that every screening shows normal body function, whatever your age."

Check his latest post:

Many netizens refuted his claim and said CT scans are not necessary and can be dangerous when done frequently.

While one user wrote, "Regular CT screening is not important rather dangerous, there are other kinds of tests which have high specificity. CT and MRI are to be taken only when suggested by physician", another said, "Do not do CT scan without any reason, pls don't advice such things. It is very harmful."

Have a look at the comment section:

Professionally, he started off as a model and then made the leap to acting. Milind ended up working in many films such as Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bheja Fry.

He is currently a judge on Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2 along with Malaika Arora, and Anusha Dandekar.