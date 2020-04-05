Actress Ankita Lokhande's Mumbai apartment sealed after a resident tests coronavirus-positive

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande’s apartment in Mumbai’s Malad has reportedly been sealed after a resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a report published in The Times Of India, the man has a travel history of Spain and had returned to Mumbai recently. The diagnosis was made on March 26 after he developed coronavirus symptoms. He was under self-isolation. Since then, the society has been sealed and cops have been stationed there.

“The man returned from Spain earlier this month. He tested negative at the airport and was advised to self-quarantine for 15 days. However, on the 12th day, he developed symptoms of coronavirus and was taken to the hospital along with his wife. While he tested positive, his wife’s test results are negative. Every person who could have possibly come in contact with the couple was also tested. Fortunately, all those test results are negative,” a person on the basis of anonymity told TOI.

The society is also home to TV stars such as Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij and Mishkat Verma.

Confirming the development, Ashita, who features in ‘Nazar 2’, told TOI, “Yes, a resident in my wing tested positive and is currently in a quarantine facility.”

The deadly coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill. In India, the death toll reached 75 as of Sunday afternoon and the total number of cases crossed 3,000-mark. India is observing a complete lockdown for the past 12 days and it will continue till April 14.