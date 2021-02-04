हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Shikha Talsania

Actress Shikha Talsania promotes body positivity

Looking a certain way always plays a major part in being a Bollywood actress. However, Shikha Talsania says she has learnt to tackle the pressure of looking good. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Zareen Khan, Vidya Balan and Parineeti Chopra have in the past faced severe bodyshaming on social media.

Actress Shikha Talsania promotes body positivity

Mumbai: Looking a certain way always plays a major part in being a Bollywood actress. However, Shikha Talsania says she has learnt to tackle the pressure of looking good.

"I am saying this from my point of view and how I look at it. It's that everybody likes to look good and it is a part of your job where you have to be ready for whatever comes your way, and if you need to transform or change your physical appearance for the part and character," Shikha told IANS.

She looks at the pressure in a positive way. "Build up muscles or lose a lot of weight or change your hair or make-up or have prosthetics. I think it is a collaborative effort to bring the character to life. So, I would look at it like that," she added.

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Zareen Khan, Vidya Balan and Parineeti Chopra have in the past faced severe bodyshaming on social media.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shikha TalsaniaBollywoodbody imagebody positivityPositive body image
Next
Story

Varun Sharma turns 30 with a working birthday
  • 1,07,90,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,703Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Lockdown was not like emergency- Jyotiraditya Scindia