Adah Sharma dazzles in a pop neon dress, shares pics on Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town actress and popular social media celebrity, Adah Sharma stunned everyone in a pop neon off-shoulder dress and colourful heels by MiuMiu for the trailer launch of her upcoming venture 'Bypass Road'.

The actress shared her look of the day on Instagram along with sneak-peek video from the trailer launch event as well. She wrote in the caption: “Happy girls are the Prettiest (or Delirious ) either ways TAG a pretty girl. For the trailer launch of Bypass Road wearing

Outfit - @Nirvana.pretcouture

Heels - @miumiu

Accessories by- @accessorize

Watch - @michelkors

Styled by - @juhi.ali

Hmu- @snehal_uk @siddheshnakahte

SWIPE IF YOU WANT TO KNOW WHO THE KILLER IS

The man behind the magic mirror was soooo cool !!!! Also keep swiping to watch @neilnitinmukesh directing a video I was taking to put on Instagram ! I've never had an Instagram video directed before (he chose to do it voluntarily!!!) With full instructions and enthusiasm also ! Neil yaaaa amazeee u r !"

'Bypass Road' is a thriller directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh and written by Neil Nitin Mukesh. It features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gul Panag in lead roles.

It has been produced by Neil Nitin Mukesh in association with Miraj Group. The movie will hit the screens on November 1, 2019.