Adele

Adele separates from husband Simon Konecki

Singer Adele has parted ways with her husband, Simon Konecki, according to a statement from her representative Benny Tarantini.

Los Angeles: Singer Adele has parted ways with her husband, Simon Konecki, according to a statement from her representative Benny Tarantini.

"Adele and her partner have separated," the statement said, reports cnn.com.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele and Konecki share a son together, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

Konecki is co-founder of Life Water and its charity Drop4drop, which promotes global access to clean water.

Tags:
AdeleAdele divorceAdele Simon Konecki splitSimon Konecki
