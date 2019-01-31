After Manikarnika's success, Kangana Ranaut enjoys skiing in the breathtaking Alps—Watch

New Delhi: The queen is back and how! The power-packed performer Kangana Ranaut is known for her impeccable acting talent. Her latest release 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' has proved to be a huge hit at the Box Office crossing Rs 50 crore in 5 days.

The actress is celebrating the success of her period drama in own unique way. Kangana enjoyed her skiing time at the picturesque and breathtaking Swiss Alps. Her team shared the amazing video on Instagram. The caption read: “Skiing to glory!!! Reel #Manikarnika #KanganaRanaut basking in the success of #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi , the hardwork & sacrifice in the Breathtaking Swiss Alps.”

Isn't this truly an innovative way to soak in the success of a film.

The ambitious project helmed by the 'queen' of Bollywood has benefitted by the positive word of mouth publicity and it stands unstoppable at the Box Office. Kangana Ranaut played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti.