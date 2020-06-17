After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Jiah Khan’s mother accuses Salman Khan of sabotaging investigation in her daughter’s suicide case

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has put several Bollywood A-listers under the scanner and has also opened up the nepotism debate again. Social media is flooded with posts related to star power and how the bigshots in Bollywood “bully” the outsiders. The top trend on Twitter as of now is #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.

Amidst all this, actress Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Amin has issued a statement regarding the investigation in her daughter’s suicide case and made serious allegations against superstar Salman Khan. Rabia accused Salman of using his power and resources to ensure Sooraj Pancholi, accused of abetting the suicide of his girlfriend Jiah, was not interrogated in the suicide case.

Jiah Khan ended her life when she was just 25 in 2013. She was found hanging at her residence in Mumbai.

Rabia Amin begins the video by saying, "My condolences to Sushant Singh's family. It is very heartbreaking, it is not a joke. Bollywood has to change, Bollywood has to wake up. It has to completely demolish bullying and I have to say bullying is also a kind of killing somebody."

Jiah's mother further shared how Bollywood celebrities have used their power, money and influence to sabotage Jiah's suicide investigation. She went on to say that Sushant’s case has reminded her of 2013 when her daughter also took this drastic step.

Click here to watch the video.

"What happened with Sushant, has reminded me of 2015 when I went to meet CBI officer who had called me down from London. He said please come, we have found some incriminating evidence. I land up over there and he says, ‘Oh, by the way, Salman khan calls me every day and says he has invested a lot of money, please don’t harass the boy, please don’t interrogate him, don’t touch him. So what can we do, madam’? He was annoyed, he looked frustrated.”

Rabia then approached the higher CBI authorities in Delhi. “I have complained about it that if this is the scenario, if this is what is going to happen that you are going to pressurise and use your money and power to sabotage deaths and investigations, then I don’t know where we citizens can go to.”

“I want to say please stand up, fight, protest, and stop this toxic behaviour in Bollywood,” Jiah’s mother signed off.