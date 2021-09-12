हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

After theatrical release, Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' to stream on THIS OTT platform!

Actor Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bellbottom', which was released in theatres on August 19, is now all set to release on a digital platform.

After theatrical release, Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Bellbottom&#039; to stream on THIS OTT platform!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bellbottom', which was released in theatres on August 19, is now all set to release on a digital platform.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay, on Sunday, announced that his film will now be out for the audience on Amazon Prime Video from September 16.

"BellBottom on PrimeDate aap yaad rakhna, mission hum yaad dila denge.#BellBottomOnPrime, releases September 16," he wrote.

 

Helmed by Ranjit M. Tewari, 'Bellbottom' is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara Dutta Bhupathi essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi are also a part of the film.

Excited about the digital release, Akshay further said, "After getting the theatres going, it is time to take this story to more people, and what better way to do that than releasing BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video; with a reach of 240+ countries and territories, I am hoping this tale of an unsung hero reaches audiences far and wide."

'Bellbottom' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Also, it was the first major Hindi film to release in theatres after the second lockdown ended. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarBellbottomdigital platformOTTRanjit M TewariLara Dutta BhupathiIndira Gandhi
Next
Story

Arshi Khan upset after getting trolled for Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

Must Watch

PT17M16S

Mumbai: When will Mumbai gang rape victim get justice ?