Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Lara Dutta cherishing 21 years of friendship!

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is not only a great actor but also a great friend.

Well, her long-lasting friendship with actor Lara Dutta suggests so.

The duo was recently spotted together in London for a quick meet and also posed for the camera. Now, PeeCee has shared a picture with Lara expressing her love for her dear friend Lara.

She also mentioned that the duo is friends from past 21 years ever since they met each other at the Miss India 2000 pageant.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories.

Also Missed you #Pradeepguha.”

In the picture, Priyanka is all smiles while posing with her friend Lara and her little daughter Saira.

On the workfront, Lara Dutta was recently appreciated for her role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom where she portrayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

While on the other hand, Priyanka will be next seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. The global star will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.