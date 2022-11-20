Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan host daughter Aaradhya's birthday party, Shweta Bachchan also attends

NEW DELHI: Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan hosted a birthday party for their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at their Mumbai bungalow. Several celebrities, including Genelia D'Souza and Sonali Bendre with her husband-filmmaker Goldie Behl, were among those who were spotted at the birthday party. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek came to see off their guests at the main gate. The birthday party was held a few days after Aaradhya turned 11.

In a video shared by paparazzi, Aishwarya, dressed in a white shirt ad black tights, came to see off her mother Vrinda Rai to the car. After helping her sit in the car, Aishwarya hugged and kissed her mother. Abhishek, seen in a white sweatshirt, beige pants and sneakers, also greeted his mother-in-law before she left.

In another clip, Genelia D'Souza, looking pretty as always, was seen exiting the venue with her kids. Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl were also spotted at the birthday bash. Bunty Walia, his wife Vanessa Parmar, and their children were also seen at the bash.

As per HT, Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Bachchan was also seen arriving at the venue to attend Aaradhya's bash.

A few days back, Aishwarya wished her daughter Aaradhya on her birthday with a priceless photo. The 49-year-old actress was seen planting a kiss on her daughter. She wrote, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA." However, the actress was mercilessly trolled by a section of people on social media for kissing Aaradhya on her lips. "Kissing on child's lips is just weird," read a troll's comment.

As per reports, love blossomed between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai on the sets of their film 'Guru'. After dating for a while, the duo got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2007 at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow - Prateeksha. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Aishwarya was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 1', which gathered massive responses from the audience. The film did a bumper collection at the Box Office. She will be next seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Abhishek was recently seen in Amazon's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows', also starring Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher.