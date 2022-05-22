NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was on Sunday (May 22) papped by the shutterbugs at Mumbai airport as she returned from Cannes Film Fetsival along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In a new video shared on social media, the actor is seen interacting with fans on the sideline of the annual festival. The short clip also shows Aishwarya getting a surprise hug from a fan during the interaction.

The clip has gone viral on the internet and her fans are hailing her down to earth attitude. In a 11-second video, Aishwarya, who is dressed in a pink blazer, is seen surrounded by fans. One of the fans from Morocco is heard asking the actor to visit the country. Aishwarya responded by saying, "Thank you so much, you're very kind."

Meanwhile, another fan is seen leaning in and give Aishwarya a hug, to which another fan is heard saying, "So lucky."

The actor ended the short-and-sweet interaction by telling her fans, "God bless, and take care." Watch the clip below:

One comment read, "Most humble actress." Another wrote, "Love her attitude and love for fans."

A day back, the actress was papped in a bright pink blazer and denim and she had taken a break from the Film Festival for a lunch outing with her husband and daughter. Photos of her outside the restaurant had gone viral on social media.

Aishwarya has had a long and illustrious history at the Cannes Film Festival with her first appearance dating back to 2002. Over the few years, she also has her daughter Aaradhya accompany her to the French Riviera. This year, the actress attended Cannes 2022 with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The family was spotted enjoying their time at the French Riviera, where they also posed with fans during their various outings.

Aishwarya attended the screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick', during the ongoing 75th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a black silk gown by 'Dolce & Gabbana'. For her second red carpet outing, Aishwarya wore a larger-than-life gown designed by Indian fashion designer 'Gaurav Gupta'.

On the work front, the 48-year-old will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'. She was last seen in 2018 released 'Fanney Khan'.

