Akshay Kumar Cameo In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor Responds

New Delhi: The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 recently dropped its trailer and we must say, it has all the elements of becoming a super hit. Back in 2007, when the original was released, Akshay Kumar’s witty charm paired with Vidya Balan’s electrifying performance was pure magic. Even years later, the film continues to be a fan favourite. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was a massive blockbuster and now all eyes are on the third part.

Now, the excitement reaches fever pitch with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where Kartik and Vidya Balan are teaming up for the first time, alongside Triptii Dimri and the legendary Madhuri Dixit. Soon after the trailer was unveiled, rumours swirled about Akshay Kumar making a cameo in the movie, leaving fans hopeful of a reunion.

However, we have disappointing news for those hoping to see Akshay’s iconic antics once again. The superstar has confirmed he won’t be appearing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. When asked about the cameo, Akshay responded, "No, absolutely not. It's fake news."

While this may leave fans of the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa heartbroken, Akshay’s horror-comedy fans need not despair. The actor will be seen making a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which is also hitting the screens on Diwali. The actioner is a multi-starrer with Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor leading the pack of stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.