Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is thankful to retired army officer for highlighting mistake in 'Gorkha' poster

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar thanked an ex-Gorkha officer for pointing out a technical inconsistency in the poster of his upcoming film.

Akshay Kumar is thankful to retired army officer for highlighting mistake in &#039;Gorkha&#039; poster
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: On Dussehra (October 15), Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar had released the first look of his upcoming film 'Gorkha' based on the war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo. The actor had taken to Twitter to share the gritty poster and expressed that he was so inspired by the story of the character that he couldn't turn the film down. 

On Saturday, an ex-Gorkha officer commented on Akshay's post and pointed out a technical mistake in the poster, specifically regarding the shape of the knife the actor was holding in the poster. 

The retired Major wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks."

Akshay Kumar responded with utmost respect and humility and asked him for suggestions for improvement. He wrote, "Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated."

Take a look at their conversation:

For the unversed, the film 'Gorkha' is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo who was the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a brigade and battalion. He had lost his leg during a war incident.

On the work front, apart from 'Gorkha', Akshay has many upcoming films such as 'Atrangi Re', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Raksha Bandhan'.

