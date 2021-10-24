Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta in attendance at Ind Vs Pak T20 WC

Dubai: The match between India-Pakistan enjoys a fan following like no other and the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter is witnessing the attendance of the biggest Bollywood stars.

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta are in attendance at the ongoing high-octane clash between India and Pakistan. Actor Urvashi Rautela was also seen waving the Indian flag from the stands.

Akshay Kumar was seen seated alongside Board of Control for Cricket in India`s (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.

Preity took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the stadium in which she could be seen sitting beside her husband Gene Goodenough.

In the caption, she wrote, "A sporty #karvachauth with my man in blue #patiparmeshwar #bleedblue #Indvspak #t20worldcup #dubai #ting."Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said that everyone in the world watches the match between India and Pakistan and this can prove as motivation for the Men in Blue.

Pakistan won the toss against India and opted to field first. The four players who would not be in the playing XI for India are -- Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Ashwin and Thakur.

"We are pretty happy with setting the target. We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it. We need to stay as professional as possible. We need to stay focused on the processes. Everyone watches it closely all over the world," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports during the toss.

"We can use that as a motivation, but we need to ensure we don't get too emotional and need to just stay professional. The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL, and I`m sure that was done to hold it together well for the World Cup. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total," he added.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi