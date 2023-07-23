trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639430
Alaya F Drops Sizzling Pictures From Her Bikini Shoot, Fans Call Her A 'Bombshell'

On Sunday, she shared a series of her bikini pics from her recent vacay and fans are in love.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Alaya F Drops Sizzling Pictures From Her Bikini Shoot, Fans Call Her A 'Bombshell' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alaya F is one of the most adored actresses in the industry today. She is a fitness freak as her social media proves, where she has a fan following in millions. She often drops her sizzling pictures and videos and receives applause for her perfect physique. On Sunday, she shared a series of her bikini pics from her recent vacay and fans are in love.

Alaya dropped her bikini pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Paint my mood in shades of blue." Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Sexy" "Ufff," wrote another. A third one called her a 'Bombshell.' The actress posed with utmost perfection against the backdrop of the blue sky and water in a multicoloured two-piece bikini set, while the breeze played with her hair.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F is a young acting prodigy who is effortlessly proving herself to the audience. The actor marked her debut in Bollywood with 'Jawani Jaaneman' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu and since then has let her hard work and effort speak for herself. Alaya, who is only a few films old in the industry, has been garnering ample fans and is slowly getting closer to becoming the star she is meant to be. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Alaya is stepping into different roles in her films one after the other and is garnering immense love from the audience. She received positive acclaim for her role in the psychological thriller 'Freddy' alongside Kartik Aaryan. 

On the work front, Alaya will next be seen in 'Sri'. She also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and 'Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani' in her kitty. 

