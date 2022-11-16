Alaya F starrer 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' to premiere at IMFF 2022

New Delhi: The Anurag Kashyap-directed movie 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,' starring Bollywood actress Alaya F, is expected to have its international premiere at the 2022 International Marrakech Film Festival. Alaya F will be attending the festival after Ranveer Singh, and her admirers can't wait to see the actress shine in the film. This is Anurag Kashyap's second film in Bollywood, both as writer and director.

Alaya F was first seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, where she played the daughter of Saif Ali Khan. Alaya’s performance was lauded by the critics and audience alike. The film, which was a big commercial hit, helped open many doors for the young actor. Here is the post where the actress can be seen leaving for Marrakech:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films, such as a drama mystery, Freddy, in which she will act alongside Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. The film which has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh is all set to release on the 2nd of December. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the films Almost Pyaar and U-Turn, which is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor.