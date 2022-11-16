topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ALAYA F

Alaya F starrer 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' to premiere at IMFF 2022

On the work front, Alaya F, apart from Anurag Kashyap's directorial, will also be seen in the movie Freddy, in which she will act alongside Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Alaya F's new movie to premiere at IMFF 2022
  • The film is titled 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'
  • The film has been helmed by Anurag Kashyap

Trending Photos

Alaya F starrer 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' to premiere at IMFF 2022

New Delhi: The Anurag Kashyap-directed movie 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,' starring Bollywood actress Alaya F, is expected to have its international premiere at the 2022 International Marrakech Film Festival. Alaya F will be attending the festival after Ranveer Singh, and her admirers can't wait to see the actress shine in the film. This is Anurag Kashyap's second film in Bollywood, both as writer and director. 

Alaya F was first seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, where she played the daughter of Saif Ali Khan. Alaya’s performance was lauded by the critics and audience alike. The film, which was a big commercial hit, helped open many doors for the young actor. Here is the post where the actress can be seen leaving for Marrakech:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films, such as a drama mystery, Freddy, in which she will act alongside Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. The film which has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh is all set to release on the 2nd of December. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the films Almost Pyaar and U-Turn,  which is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final