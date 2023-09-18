New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently returned to Mumbai from a long, relaxing family vacation in New York with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor, was seen attending the birthday bash of her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The party was held at a Japanese restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday night and saw several popular names from the film industry. Alia attended the birthday bash along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The event was also attended by many Bollywood divas like Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, and others.

Alia made heads turn as she was spotted at the event looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a blue fringe detailed mini dress. The outfit came with a plunging neckline and full sleeves. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress styled her hair in soft curles, dewy make-up and nude heels. She donned a couple of rings to highlight her look and was seen happily posing for the shutterbugs.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt looked ravishing in a red floor-length dress and looked pretty.

B-Town diva Malaika Arora opted for an all-black look, in a crop top, matching trousers and a blazer. She carried a white handbag and nude pumps to complete her look.

Actress Athiya Shetty attended the Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday bash along with her brother Ahan Shetty. The 'Hero' actress opted for a black satin top, matching pants and heels whereas Ahan was seen in an off-white shirt, black trousers, and sneakers. The Shetty siblings too posed for the shutterbugs before making their way inside the venue.

Actress Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan were also seen at the party. Anushka, who is Akansha's sister, was seen in a black high-slit outfit and blue boots. Vani Kapoor opted for a black top, matching pants and shoes. Akansha was seen in an off-shoulder silver dress and heels.



Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna was seen in a blue short dress and black shoes as she arrived for the party. 'Fukrey' actor Varun Sharma and B-Town's favourite buddy Orhan Awatramani were seen in black outfits.

Speaking of Alia's work, the actress has received a national award this year for her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The romantic-drama was loved by fans and it emerged as a hit at the Box Office. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and others were also seen in the family. The film is now available on OTT. The OTT version of the film also features an extra 10 minutes which were cut from the theatrical version due to time constraints. Apart from this, the actress was also seen in the Hollywood film 'Heart Of Stone'.