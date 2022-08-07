New Delhi: Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport together, heading to an unknown destination in the wee hours of Sunday. The two happily posed for the shutterbugs with their masks on. Alia was dressed in a white Gucci sweatshirt with black capri pants. The actress also carried a Gucci crossbody bag. Ranbir looked dapper in a navy blue tracksuit. He also wore white sneakers and a blue backpack.

The video of the two entering the Mumbai airport was shared by various paparazzi accounts. Take a look:

Fans of the couple were ecstatic to see them. They flooded the comment section with love. Some of them also guessed that they are off for a babymoon. “Babymoon?”, commented one user. Another said, “finally they are on holidays, enjoy!” A third user commented, “Awww cuties”.

Earlier, on Saturday, Alia and Ranbir made their first joint appearance after announcing pregnancy. The couple was out promoting their upcoming film ‘Brahamastra’ song ‘Deva Deva’ preview launch along with director Ayan Mukerji. While Ranbir was dressed in all black, Alia looked lovely in a short brown dress, flaunting her cute baby bum.

Check out their video:

Talking about the song, director Ayan Mukerji wrote on Instagram- “Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie ! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us… And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone - on August 8th !"

‘Brahamastra’ is scheduled to hit theatres on September 9, in five languages, namely - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.