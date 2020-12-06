हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan catch up with friends, their smiles say it all!

The actress looks happy to spend time with family and friends

Credit: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post an adorable "mothers and daughters special" group photo after she and her family met their friends on Saturday evening. Alia was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was there with her mother Anu Ranjan and sister Anushka Ranjan and mother-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta joined the party too.

Alia-Shaheen, Akansha-Anushka and Masaba are childhood buddies. Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan and Neena Gupta are also very close.

In the photo, except for Masaba Gupta, the mothers and daughters are clad in white tops and blue pants. Glowing brighter than the lights in the background, this group picture is absolutely stunning. Alia looks truly happy to be spending some quality time with her gang.

Check out the picture Alia posted. She captioned it, "The mothers & daughters special."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

 

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta uploaded the same picture on her account admitting to forgetting there was a dress code. Hence, she edited the next picture to make it look like she wore a white dress.

She said in her post, "Swipe to see how Masaba forgot the dress-code & tried to make her dress white cos she got shouted at but ending up looking like a ghost."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has 'Brahmastra' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in the pipeline. Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', she has collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time.

She will also be starring in 'RRR', a Telugu-language period action drama and 'Takht directed by Karan Johar.

 

