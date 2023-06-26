Alia Bhatt Unveils The Magic Of Netflix Tudum In Behind-The-Scenes Video

Actress Alia Bhatt is on a roll these days as she will be a part of two big projects soon. First, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and then will be making her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper's Heart of Stone. Despite being occupied with loads of work, Alia still manages to take some time out and shares her whereabouts with her fans on social media. Recently, Alia shared a reel about her Tudum visit to Sao Paulo, Brazil. She had attended the three-day event to promote Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadat and Jamie Dornan.

Ali Bhatt’s reel capturing Tudum moments

Alia recently treated her fans to a reel, showcasing all the exciting behind-the-scenes moments from her Tudum experience. From getting decked-up, engaging in photoshoots, interacting with the media, and having playful moments with her co-stars, the actress put everything in the reel to make it memorable.

She captioned this post, “A recap of my #Tudum moments.”

Fan’s reactions

Alia has gained a huge fan following, with her followers never failing to shower their love and respect for the actress. As soon the reel was posted, fans showered the post with comments.

“Alia will rock in Heart Of Stone,” one user commented.

Another comment read,” Watching you on screen is like witnessing a cloud transforming into a work of art.

A third user wrote, “Respect button for Alia,” and followed it up with a red-heart emoji.

“Your content is a therapy for us,” read another comment.

Netflix Tudum 2023

The Netflix Tudum 2023 event took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from June 16 to 18. The event featured over 100 films and series of Netflix and was streamed on YouTube.

Alia Bhatt’s work font

Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The teaser was released on June 20. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It’s set to release on July 28 and marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after seven years.