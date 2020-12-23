Always had my priorities set from the beginning, says Tahira Kashyap on Ayushmann Khurrana

New Delhi: Author Tahira Kashyap never fails to amuse fans with her amazing sense of humour. Following the norm, she shared a throwback picture of her and husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, where the duo can be seen chilling with their friends, and accompanied it with a hilarious caption.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira wrote, “Always had my priorities set from the beginning with @ayushmannk chips ki tokri toh main hi rakhungi humesha... and this chutzpah extends to food in general too!”

“Seen here are bachpan ke dost @rochakkohli @s_a_m_k28 and divya! This has to be the coolest one @sukriti_vk home!”, the author of ‘12 Commandments of Being a Woman’ added

This is what she posted:

Earlier, Tahira had posted a video of her and kids preparing for Christmas, wrapping gifts. The clip also featured their newest family member, a pup- Peanut.



Tahira and Ayushmann have been married since November 2008. The couple has two kids- Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana.

On the work front, besides ‘12 Commandments…’, Tahira has authored 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood' along with husband Ayushmann and ‘I Promise: A Story of Love and Deceit’.