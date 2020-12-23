हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tahira Kashyap

Always had my priorities set from the beginning, says Tahira Kashyap on Ayushmann Khurrana

Taking to Instagram, Tahira wrote, “Always had my priorities set from the beginning with @ayushmannk chips ki tokri toh main hi rakhungi humesha... and this chutzpah extends to food in general too!”

Always had my priorities set from the beginning, says Tahira Kashyap on Ayushmann Khurrana
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/tahirakashyap

New Delhi: Author Tahira Kashyap never fails to amuse fans with her amazing sense of humour. Following the norm, she shared a throwback picture of her and husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, where the duo can be seen chilling with their friends, and accompanied it with a hilarious caption.

“Seen here are bachpan ke dost @rochakkohli @s_a_m_k28 and divya! This has to be the coolest one @sukriti_vk home!”, the author of ‘12 Commandments of Being a Woman’ added

This is what she posted:

 

Earlier, Tahira had posted a video of her and kids preparing for Christmas, wrapping gifts. The clip also featured their newest family member, a pup- Peanut.
 

Tahira and Ayushmann have been married since November 2008. The couple has two kids- Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana.

On the work front, besides ‘12 Commandments…’, Tahira has authored 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood' along with husband Ayushmann and ‘I Promise: A Story of Love and Deceit’.

 

