New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal is not the best actor and husband, but he will definitely be the best father to his child. Neha Dhupia who is close to Vicky and Katrina Kaif and one of the B Town celebrities who attended their grand wedding spoke about the star's paternal skills.

Neha is often seen attending Vicky and Katrina's get-togethers and vice versa showing they all share a very strong bond.

In her latest chat on Khane Main Kya Hai show, she was quizzed about her thoughts on how good a father would Vicky be, to which she said," I know he is really good as a chachu. Meher, Guriq (Neha's kids) call him chachu. He is very invested in our kids. He meets them over Christmas and somewhere else. We still have those beautiful moments. He FaceTimes them. This speaks extremely highly of… he scores high as far his paternal skills are concerned and I am going leave it at that." Neha recently shared a screen with Vicky in Bad Newz.

Watch Neha Dhupia's Latest Chit-Chat Below:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who have been married since 2021 are reportedly going to embrace parenthood soon. There has been strong buzz about Katrina and Vicky planning to welcome their first child in London. Katrina Kaif and Vicky were spotted a few times in London and the fans claimed that the couple are planning for a baby.

Lately, Vicky Kaushal too addressed the pregnancy rumours and promised if there is any Good News he will share it with the fans and for now he can only ask them to enjoy Bad Newz.