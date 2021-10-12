हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nusrat Jahan

Amid secret wedding rumours, Nusrat Jahan sits on Yash Dasgupta's lap, photos go viral

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan, who has been making headlines for allegedly tying the knot with Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta in a secret ceremony, dropped a glimpse from her latest festive photoshoot. In one of the photos, Nusrat is seen sitting on the lap of Yash, who is also her newborn son Yishaan's father. 

Amid secret wedding rumours, Nusrat Jahan sits on Yash Dasgupta&#039;s lap, photos go viral
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta have been grabbing headlines ever since they welcomed their first child together, Yishaan. Now, the alleged lovebirds are trending once again for their festive photoshoot for the Durga Puja. This is their first Durga Puja since becoming parents to a baby boy. 

Nusrat and Yash posed for T2 Telegraph in a variety of ethnic outfits. In one of the pictures, the Trinamool MP is seen sitting on Yash's lap while in a few others, they are seen gazing lovingly at each other. The photos have been widely shared by their fan clubs. Take a look at their photos below: 

Nusrat, who has so far refrained herself from speaking about the father of her newborn son, recently sparked speculations that she and Yash have secretly tied the knot. The Bengali actress shared a few glimpses of the birthday celebrations of Yash on her Instagram stories. His birthday cake had the words 'husband' and 'dad' with 'Happy Birthday' mentioned on it. 

Nusrat and Yash came close to each other on the sets of the Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata' in 2020.

In June, Nusrat had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself." She also claimed that her marriage was not registered as per Indian laws, and it was only a live-in relationship. 

For the unversed, Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey, had been making headlines a few months ago due to marital discord and cheating allegations on the former. Nusrat tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation. 

