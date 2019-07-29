close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan hails Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Railways, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the state administration for rescuing all passengers from Mahalaxmi Express, which was stranded in floodwaters near Vangani, around 90 km from Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan hails Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Railways, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the state administration for rescuing all passengers from Mahalaxmi Express, which was stranded in floodwaters near Vangani, around 90 km from Mumbai.

Calling it a "brave" operation, Big B took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations to the NDRF team...They have successfully rescued 700 passengers from the Mahalaxmi Express. Well done NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways and State Admin...This is a brave and successful operation. Filled with pride. Jai Hind."

It was one of the biggest operations in the state since the floods of July 26, 2005, to rescue an estimated 1,200 passengers stranded on the train surrounded by 3-5 feet water.

On Saturday, the operation concluded with all passengers taken to safer places. No one was injured in the rescue operation.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanMahalaxmi ExpressNational Disaster Response Force (NDRF)
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal to start shooting for Manekshaw biopic in 2021

Must Watch

PT1M33S

Pranab Mukherjee to be awarded Bharat Ratna on August 8