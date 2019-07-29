Amitabh Bachchan hails Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Railways, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the state administration for rescuing all passengers from Mahalaxmi Express, which was stranded in floodwaters near Vangani, around 90 km from Mumbai.

Calling it a "brave" operation, Big B took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations to the NDRF team...They have successfully rescued 700 passengers from the Mahalaxmi Express. Well done NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways and State Admin...This is a brave and successful operation. Filled with pride. Jai Hind."

It was one of the biggest operations in the state since the floods of July 26, 2005, to rescue an estimated 1,200 passengers stranded on the train surrounded by 3-5 feet water.

On Saturday, the operation concluded with all passengers taken to safer places. No one was injured in the rescue operation.