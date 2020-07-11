Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus; Get well soon, says Twitter

New Delhi: Get well soon messages are pouring in for megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who on Saturday night, said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Big B took to his Twitter account to reveal that he has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and his family members and staff have also undergone coronavirus tests, results of which are awaited. His actor son Abhishek has also tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised at the same place.
"I have tested COVID-19 positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," tweeted the 77-year-old superstar.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
As soon as Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, Bollywood celebs and fans of the megastar took over social media to pray for his speedy recovery. #AmitabhBachchan started trending on Twitter and other social media platforms.
Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers..
Get well soon sir ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery !
Get well soon Amit Ji.
Sending you tons of love and best wishes ... please take care ... you ll be okay very soon! https://t.co/D1fvhR5poy
Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength. https://t.co/9LsFvbZIXq
Wishing you a speedy recovery Sir @SrBachchan https://t.co/FatWMDGWg2
Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery...
And, here's how netizens wished him for his speedy recovery.
You'll be fine soon.
130 crore people are praying for your good health #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/EfJ801uSJM
Whole country is praying for this legend.
Get well soon.#AmitabhBachchan #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/WzLX2nImEa
Amitabh Bachchan ji test positive of COVID-19 and admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. We are pray Get well soon Sir #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/XNErxIE6ah
Tc sir. You have fought harder battles before and I am sure you will win this one also. Waiting and praying for your speedy recovery #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/vyDMjTK3Pf
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Amazon Prime's 'Gulabo Sitabo', along with Ayushmann Khurrana. He has 'Chehre' and 'Brahmastra' in the pipeline.