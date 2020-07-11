Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus; Get well soon, says Twitter

New Delhi: Get well soon messages are pouring in for megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who on Saturday night, said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Big B took to his Twitter account to reveal that he has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and his family members and staff have also undergone coronavirus tests, results of which are awaited. His actor son Abhishek has also tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised at the same place.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," tweeted the 77-year-old superstar.

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, Bollywood celebs and fans of the megastar took over social media to pray for his speedy recovery. #AmitabhBachchan started trending on Twitter and other social media platforms.

And, here's how netizens wished him for his speedy recovery.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Amazon Prime's 'Gulabo Sitabo', along with Ayushmann Khurrana. He has 'Chehre' and 'Brahmastra' in the pipeline.