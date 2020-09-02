Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on battling 'severe anxiety', seeks therapy

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a popular star kid on social media. Navya recently opened up on facing anxiety and how seeking therapy has helped her majorly in dealing with the issues.

She talked about the condition on the Instagram video post of Aara Health page which is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney⁣⁣, Pragya Saboo⁣⁣ and Ahilya Mehta⁣⁣. All the co-founders opened up and discussed their mental health issues in the video.

The caption of the post reads: Our Experience with Therapy Bringing you our first ever Aara Conversation - from the founders:⁣⁣

Mallika Sahney⁣⁣

Pragya Saboo⁣⁣

Ahilya Mehta⁣⁣

Navya Nanda ⁣⁣

Honest. Personal. And very real. ⁣⁣⁣

We want to share all our experiences with you, in hopes that you may relate to it

Today we wanted to talk about our experience with therapy. Something that all 4 of us have experienced and been through, we wanted to share our journey with you guys. ⁣⁣⁣

DM or comment below to share your stories with us! And let us know what you want us to talk about next #AaraConversation

Navya mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda too dropped a comment on the page reading 'Bravo'.

This is the first time that Navya has spoken about battling the condition on any public platform. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

She pursued digital technology at the Fordham University in New York.