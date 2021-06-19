हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Amol Parashar says 'it was easy' shooting with Sara Ali Khan despite not knowing each other

Actor Amol Parashar recently spoke about sharing the screen with actress Sara Ali Khan for an advertisement.

Amol Parashar says &#039;it was easy&#039; shooting with Sara Ali Khan despite not knowing each other
Pic courtesy: YouTube

Mumbai: Actor Amol Parashar recently shared the screen with actress Sara Ali Khan in an advertisement. He recalls how they didn't have a problem settling into their characters despite not getting enough time to know each other.

"We only shot together for a day. That is not enough time to get to know each other or become friends, but you also need a certain comfort level for screen, which boils down to the skills of the actors and how comfortable they can feel around each other. I would say it was easy and we didn't take much time to get into the script and the characters," he tells IANS.

"Although we met and worked together for the first time, that is something one is used to as an actor. I was hired to do my part, and I would give my best as per the scripts and co-actors chosen by the campaign designers," Amol adds.

