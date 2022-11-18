Ananya Panday oozes oomph with never seen before bikini avatar, check out her stunning look

NEW DELHI: Ananya Panday has been on top of her fashion games lately. The 24-year-old actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The year 2', often leaves netizens gushing with her sizzling avatar. She has often impressed the fashion police with her quintessential dressing sense. The five-film old actress has once again grabbed attention with her latest bold photoshoot, which has gone viral on the internet. What is to be noted is that Ananya Panday is flaunting her never-seen-before bikini avatar in these photos.

The actress is raising the fashion bar again! Take a look at her latest eye-catching and sensational photos that includes gold, glitter and too much oomph!

Reacting to her pictures, Ananaya’s best friend Suhana Khan commented with heart-eyed and surprised emoticons.

Ananya Panday was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's sports drama 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects and marked Vijay's debut in Bollywood. However, it failed to impress the critics and audience and ended up becoming a Box Office disaster.

Ananya will next be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', featuring with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav and is slated for release in March 2023.