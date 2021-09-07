हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's fresh photoshoot will make you crave for more!

Ananya Panday, who is an avid social media user, never misses a chance to treat her fans with some amazing pictures.

Ananya Panday’s fresh photoshoot will make you crave for more!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ananya Panday, who is an avid social media user, never misses a chance to treat her fans with some amazing pictures.

She surely knows how to raise the bar as her hot as well as cute pictures always manage to grab all the limelight. The beautiful stunner has recently shared her cute pictures on Instagram, leaving her fans wanting for more. 

She wrote, “Just me being the emoji in real life.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

In a series of pictures, Ananya can be seen in a pink and white short jacket along with lavender t-shirt. The t-shirt had pink smiling emojis all over it and the actress paired it with a stylish hand band, a fresh and radiating look along with pretty smile of hers. 

The actress is all set to be the youngest Pan-India star with her film Liger alongside Vijay Deverkonda. Her another project pairs her up with the duo of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled next.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with ‘The Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. 

 

