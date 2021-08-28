I'd change the way I said it: Ananya Panday opens up on her viral exchange with Siddhant Chaturvedi!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Ananya Panday recently opened up on her comment on nepotism that led to her being trolled online during an interview. On a roundtable discussion featuring actors, Ananya, a star kid, had spoken about her own struggles in the context of nepotism. This invited a witty comment from Siddhant Chaturvedi which made the video viral.

A year later, Ananya Panday cleared the air on the incident on the show Social Media Star and said, "Basically, I agree. But also I think that Sid and I were kind of saying the same thing. Sometimes, in interviews, as you can see, I'm very overwhelmed. If I had to go back, I would probably change the way I said something. We were laughing about it later. Sid and I are really close. We have no weird thing about this. People made it something bigger and it became meme-worthy. Genuinely my intention wasn't like what came across."

For the unversed, the incident happened during a roundtable interview featuring film critic Rajeev Masand. During the discussion, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee with Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

Siddhant was quick to reply to this and said, "The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (The difference is, their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled)."

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a Pan-India film titled 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverkonda.