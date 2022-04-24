हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday travels to hills to celebrate Earth Day, poses in white sports bra, fit leggings: See pics

A day after Earth Day 2022, actress Ananya Panday shared a post declaring everyday as Earth Day along with a few pictures. Check out her post.

Ananya Panday travels to hills to celebrate Earth Day, poses in white sports bra, fit leggings: See pics
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Even though Earth Day, which is globally marked on April 22 to spread awareness about various environmental issues, just went by, for Bollywood actor Ananya Panday "every day is earth day".

On Saturday, the 'Gehraiyaan' star took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures of her in which she could be seen having a good time on a sunny day in the arms of nature.

In the pictures, the 23-year-old actor could be seen sporting a white sports bra; she clubbed it with a pair of military print activewear tights.

Take a look at her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

 

Ananya accessorized her whole look with a dusty sling bag.

She captioned the picture, "every day is earth day ".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

 

Reacting to the post Ananya's best friend Shanaya Kapoor dropped a bunch of hearts and commented, "Prettiest", while Navya Nanda, granddaughter of veteran superstar Amitabh Bachhan commented, "Didn`t you come in this yesterday", "I`m confused now".

Talking about Ananya's upcoming project, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ananya Pandayananya panday picsEarth Day 2022earth dayChunky PandayBhavana Pandey
Next
Story

Anil Kapoor says Sonam Kapoor will be a ‘working mother’ and a ‘perfect mother’

Must Watch

PT17M11S

Kiara - Siddharth's breakup!