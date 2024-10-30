Advertisement
DILJIT DOSANJH

Andrew Tate Leaves Racist Remark On Diljit Dosanjh's Viral Video: Says 'Bet It Stinks Of Curry'

Andrew Tate faced backlash for a racist comment about Diljit Dosanjh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: British-American influencer Andrew Tate has sparked outrage once again, this time for making a racist remark in response to a viral video featuring Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh. 

Diljit recently wrapped up his 'Dil-Luminati Tour' at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where a memorable moment was captured on video. In the clip, Diljit is seen gifting his jacket to an emotional fan, a gesture that quickly went viral. Social media users reacted with mixed sentiments, some humorously critiquing the fan's emotional display, comparing it to winning a World Cup trophy.

Amid the wave of commentary, Tate’s remark stood out for its insensitivity. Known for his controversial views, he commented, "Bet it stinks of curry," in reference to Diljit’s jacket. This comment did not sit well with the online community.

Responses from users ranged from sarcastic to critical, with one remarking, "Which is worse? A pedo or a currified jacket?"

Another user shared a sketch of Tate, humorously stating, "Men used to go to war, now they look like this."

Last month, Andrew Tate faced serious accusations of rape from two British women. These claims emerged as part of ongoing investigations into his activities, which include charges related to sexual exploitation of minors and trafficking underage individuals.

The Tate brothers are already confronting significant legal challenges, with potential sentences exceeding ten years in prison if convicted. Despite the weight of these allegations, Tate has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he has never engaged in non-consensual acts.

